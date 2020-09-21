Many evacuees still in Baton Rouge nearly a month after Hurricane Laura

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been nearly a month since Hurricane Laura slammed into the Lake Charles area, and while many have continued on with their lives elsewhere around the state and country, thousands are still in shelters across the state.
More than 500 evacuees from the Lake Charles area are still in Baton Rouge as of Monday, Sept. 21. They’re housed at several hotels across the state, still unable to return to their homes. It’s a problem many are facing: there’s nothing to go home to, and the state and FEMA haven’t been able to find more permanent housing for them in the Lake Charles area.
“We have to wait and see for everything. We have to take it one day at a time. We can’t really make plans because there’s no plans to make. We don’t know where to start. It’s like starting all over again,” said an evacuee staying in Baton Rouge.
According to the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the agency handling state shelters, the state is working on a plan to move these families out of hotels. That plan should be announced within the next week, officials say. No specific details about the plan have been released as this time though.
