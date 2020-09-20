When and where to vote early in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registered voters can cast an early ballot for the upcoming Presidential election until Oct. 31.
In the past, you had to have a special reason to vote early. Due to COVID-19, that has changed, and early voting began on Friday, Sept 18.
Here are the dates, times and locations for early voting in the Richmond area:
City of Richmond
Sept. 18-Oct. 23
- When: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Where: City Registrar’s Office at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.
Oct. 24-31
- When: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- Where: 2134 W. Laburnum Ave., City Hall at 900 E. Broad St. or the Hickory Hill Center at 3000 Belt Blvd.
Richmond Registrar’s Office: 804-646-5950
Henrico County
Sept. 18-Oct. 31
- When: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., excludes Oct. 3
- Where: 3820 E. Nine Mile Road in the East End or 4305 E. Parham Road in the West End
Henrico Registrar’s Office: 804-501-4347
Chesterfield County
Sept. 18-Oct. 31
- When: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31
- Where: 9848 Lori Road
Satellite Early Voting Locations
Oct. 19-31
- When: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Where: North Courthouse Road Library at 325 Courthouse Road, LaPrade Library at 9000 Hull St. Road, Meadowdale Library at 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., or Ettrick-Matoaca Library at 4501 River Road
Chesterfield Registrar’s Office: 804-748-1471
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.