When and where to vote early in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield

When and where to vote early in Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield
Early in-person voting began Friday, Sept. 18.
By Hannah Eason | September 20, 2020 at 1:20 PM EDT - Updated September 20 at 3:00 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Registered voters can cast an early ballot for the upcoming Presidential election until Oct. 31.

In the past, you had to have a special reason to vote early. Due to COVID-19, that has changed, and early voting began on Friday, Sept 18.

Here are the dates, times and locations for early voting in the Richmond area:

City of Richmond

Sept. 18-Oct. 23

  • When: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Where: City Registrar’s Office at 2134 W. Laburnum Ave.

Oct. 24-31

  • When: Monday through Saturday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
  • Where: 2134 W. Laburnum Ave., City Hall at 900 E. Broad St. or the Hickory Hill Center at 3000 Belt Blvd.

Richmond Registrar’s Office: 804-646-5950

Henrico County

Sept. 18-Oct. 31

  • When: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
    • Open Saturday from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., excludes Oct. 3
  • Where: 3820 E. Nine Mile Road in the East End or 4305 E. Parham Road in the West End

Henrico Registrar’s Office: 804-501-4347

[ What you need to know ahead of November’s election | Important dates plus how, where and when to vote ]

Chesterfield County

Sept. 18-Oct. 31

  • When: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
    • 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 24 and 31
  • Where: 9848 Lori Road

Satellite Early Voting Locations

Oct. 19-31

  • When: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
    • Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
  • Where: North Courthouse Road Library at 325 Courthouse Road, LaPrade Library at 9000 Hull St. Road, Meadowdale Library at 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., or Ettrick-Matoaca Library at 4501 River Road

Chesterfield Registrar’s Office: 804-748-1471

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.