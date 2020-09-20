Vanderburgh Co. reports highest one-day total of new COVID-19 cases

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 756 new positive cases and three new COVID-19 related deaths Sunday.
That brings the total in the state to 111,505 total positive cases and 3,281 total COVID-19 deaths.
The state map shows 70 new coronavirus cases in Vanderburgh County, 22 in Warrick County, ten in Gibson County, nine in Dubois County, eight in Posey County, five in Pike County, and four in Spencer County.
Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 3,341 cases, 29 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 949 cases, 18 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 1,141 cases, 35 deaths
- Perry Co. - 202 cases, 14 deaths
- Posey Co. - 302 cases, 1 death
- Gibson Co. - 474 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 219 cases, 4 death
- Pike Co. - 141 cases, 1 death
