Residents may apply for DSNAP any day, regardless of last name

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Residents in all 21 parishes approved for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits may apply for benefits any day, today through Wednesday (Sept. 23), regardless of last name, following a change in the DSNAP application schedule.
After seeing minimal call wait times during the first few days of Phase 2, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is suspending the alphabet system to allow residents more opportunity to apply.
Residents of the 21 approved parishes who have not yet called to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP benefits are encouraged to call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 any day through Wednesday, Sept. 23. The call center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Sunday, Sept. 20) and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday (Sept. 21-23).
As a reminder: Pre-registration is only a first step. Residents who pre-registered must still call to apply and be interviewed in order to have their eligibility for DSNAP benefits determined.
For more information about DSNAP related to Hurricane Laura, see below and visit www.dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP-Laura.
