Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 756 new cases, 3 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released an update Sunday morning on new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the state.
The ISDH confirmed 756 new positive cases in Indiana on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of positive cases to 111,505.
Three additional deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in Indiana Sunday. There are now 3,281 confirmed total deaths due to the virus in the state.
Sunday’s update also confirmed 9,455 new individuals tested, with 23,583 new COVID-19 tests administered. A total of 1,301,940 individuals have been tested for the virus so far in Indiana, with 1,867,826 total tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 12,143 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 2,410 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
There are now 81,089 unique patients that have recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute. The percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 83.5 percent Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.