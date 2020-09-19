UNCW to remove ‘Black Lives Matter’ banners from campus buildings and move them to an art exhibit

“After careful consideration of several aspects of this issue, as well as feedback from faculty, staff and students, the university adopted a policy that is consistent with similar policies at public universities across the country and the UNC System, and is fully compliant w/ federal and state law. Under the new policy, the university will work with faculty and other campus constituencies to arrange for transition of the remaining #BlackLivesMatter banners that were placed on campus buildings over the summer to a collective art exhibit,” Sartarelli continued. “In the coming days, the Office of Facilities will carefully collect the banners and store them in a locked warehouse for eventual inclusion in the exhibit.”