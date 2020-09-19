TRANSCRIPT: Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal / (D-Wash.)
Greta Van Susteren
So many Americans are waiting for a stimulus bill. One of the sticking points is Democrats want to provide, I think, it’s $900 billion over two years to state and local governments and Republicans want to do significantly less. President Donald Trump says of the stimulus that the Democrats, that’s your party, want to bail out states that are Democratic states because they’re poorly run, and they got themselves into financial trouble. How do you respond to that?
Rep. Pramila Jayapal / (D-Wash.)
It is so outrageous that Donald Trump just tries to politicize every issue. There shouldn’t be Republicans and Democrats when it comes to a health pandemic. There are people in California who are Republicans and independents who may have voted for Donald Trump, and he is forsaking them, because the reality is a lot of our Democratic states have some of the governors who have taken the most aggressive action in the face of a president who continues to hold rallies where people are walking around without masks.
Greta Van Susteren
There are a number of migrant women who said they did not consent to surgeries at an ICE facility. And that although the procedures maybe were justified based on problems that were properly documented in records, the women lacked knowledge and consent. Do you know anything about this?
Rep. Pramila Jayapal / (D-Wash.)
I do. I’ve been on the forefront of this issue. I think I was the first member of Congress to organize 173 of my colleagues to write a letter immediately calling for an investigation, an OIG investigation at the Department of Homeland Security into this issue. We did just hear from Department of Homeland Security that they would be launching an investigation. So that is an important step forward.
Can you imagine if you or I went in for some routine procedure, we got put under, and then we suddenly woke up and were told that, oh, I’m sorry, your reproductive organs are gone? This is just a stunning assault.
Greta Van Susteren
You were all out for Senator Bernie Sanders. Endorsed him in the primaries. Are you now all out for Vice President Biden?
Rep. Pramila Jayapal / (D-Wash.)
I am all in for Vice President Biden ...
Greta Van Susteren
I guess all in. All in. All in.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal / (D-Wash.)
I am all over in any way I can to help people understand what the choice is before us, and so I’ve been working very hard on behalf of the vice president and Senator Harris’s ticket, working to make sure that we are turning out progressives, young people, folks of color, working people, and that they understand that Joe Biden is committed to a $15 minimum wage to improving everything that they care about.
Joe Biden has the most progressive platform that we’ve had in a long time
That doesn’t mean we’re going to stop pushing for what we believe to be the ultimate results, but no progress is possible with Donald Trump in the White House, and that is the message that I am sending.
I do think that four years of Donald Trump destroying our constitution and leading with fear and racism and xenophobia, and showing that he really cares about no one, including those in his own party who deserve healthcare, who deserve to have a clean environment and no floods and no hurricanes. I think that has really shown people who this man is.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. 50% of the population, about, really agrees with you. 50% of the population if we look at past numbers disagrees with you. I mean you’ve got to get voters. What do you say to the 50% of the people who just don’t agree with you?
Rep. Pramila Jayapal / (D-Wash.)
I don’t just talk to Democratic voters. I talk to Republicans and Independents as well. And we have been working in states like Pennsylvania with working people who really in some ways don’t identify with either party.
I think for those folks what we have to talk about is the future. How do we make sure that this country works for working people? How do we make sure that we improve collective bargaining?
Many of them care deeply about healthcare. You know, in the latest polling we have really fabulous statistics that almost half of Republicans support universal healthcare. 67% of independents support universal government-guaranteed health care. I think these are the things that we are talking to them about.
I mean, even right now, as early voting starts, you see people out in lines and doing everything they can to get their mail-in ballots in as early as possible.
I think the energy is really important. We can’t take it for granted. We are really talking to those people, doing some deep conversations with people so they understand what is at stake.
