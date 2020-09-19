TRANSCRIPT: Rep. Pramila Jayapal

It is so outrageous that Donald Trump just tries to politicize every issue. There shouldn’t be Republicans and Democrats when it comes to a health pandemic. There are people in California who are Republicans and independents who may have voted for Donald Trump, and he is forsaking them, because the reality is a lot of our Democratic states have some of the governors who have taken the most aggressive action in the face of a president who continues to hold rallies where people are walking around without masks.