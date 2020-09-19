Beshear: ‘When we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads’; 1,002 new cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Saturday on the continued efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
In Saturday’s update provided by the governor’s office, Beshear announced a higher number of new cases than normally reported over the weekends.
“Today’s report shows that when we let our guard down, this virus truly spreads," Beshear said. “This is everywhere and we must keep our guard up. The only positive news in today’s report is our positivity rate is still under 4 percent at 3.82 percent.”
Beshear announced 1,002 new reported cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, with 145 of those cases from children aged 18 years old or younger. The youngest reported Saturday was just five months old. The total number of cases in Kentucky is now reported as 61,106.
“Remember, high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” Beshear said. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better – everyone around us is depending on it.”
Seven new deaths were also confirmed Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,108.
Other information provided Saturday included the total number of tests adminstered so far in Kentucky, now at 1,118,855. Total number of Kentuckians who have recovered from COVID-19 is at 11,237.
