Sewage leak forces temporary closure of Sand Island Beach Park

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has temporarily closed the Sand Island State Recreation Area due to a large sewage spill.
The state Health Department said the spill came from a broken line connecting a pump station at the park to the Sand Island Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Environmental activist Carroll Cox said an algae bloom in the water suggests the pipe has been leaking for a while.
“The smell itself is overwhelming and vile. Number two, it’s affecting the ground water,” he said. “This is so disgusting.”
Department of Health inspectors and city crews were out examining the spill on Thursday. The city said its tests confirmed that the spill is wastewater from the state pump station.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources, which operates the park, said a contractor began repairs Thursday but did not complete the job. It said it will keep park closed until the repairs are finished.
