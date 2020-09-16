More parents choose to homeschool their students during the pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Putting your child’s education in their own hands. Homeschooling is on the rise during the pandemic, and many local parents are choosing this option.
Kristin Smith spends some of her days teaching her daughter Kyra and other students that are homeschooled in the area about history and chemistry. Smith is apart of a group that takes homeschooling to a whole new level.
“It’s a cooperative among homeschool parents," Smith said. "You take those subjects that we are gifted in and educated in and we offer to share that with their children, as they offer to share that with our children.”
For Smith’s daughter Kyra, she’s been homeschooled her whole life.
“I’m an only child so I don’t have brothers or sisters, so these people here are like my brothers and sisters. I do school with them every day," she said.
Constance Gillon is the Director of Hope Christian Academy and she said lately many parents have reached out to her for help in getting started learning from home.
The reason, Gillon said instead of fear of COVID-19 exposure, many are just wanting to spend more input in their students' education.
“Some of these parents have discovered through being home with the public-school shutdown a new thirst for knowledge on their own," Gillon said. "They want to get connected. They want to stay connected with their kids.”
Gillon said her group works to make that transition a little easier.
“Kids are a million different sizes and shapes, and they all have different needs," Gillon said. “The amazing thing is with homeschool education you can tailor your curriculum. You are not stuck with that one curriculum.”
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.