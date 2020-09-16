1 in 3 Arizonans believe employers should be liable for COVID-19 transmissions at work, study finds

A recent study conducted by a law firm found that 1 in 3 Arizonans believe employers should be liable for COVID-19 lawsuits. Gomez Trial Attorneys conducted a survey of 5,650 workers over the age of 18. The firm found that 41 percent of workers in Arizona believe employers should be responsible and pay compensation, should any contract COVID-19 in the workplace- compared to a national average of 38 percent.