ADOC expanding COVID-19 testing for staff, inmates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A plan by the Alabama Department of Corrections to expand COVID-19 testing protocols is about to be set in motion.
On July 9, ADOC announced these expanded protocols to enhance virus containment and clinical management strategies. The intent is to better protect the safety, security and well-being of its staff and inmates.
ADOC has spent the past two months working with Alabama Interactive LLC to finalize the comprehensive plan and timeline to provide free COVID-19 tests to ADOC staff and contracted health care staff using fixed and mobile testing sites.
ADOC officials say they will also test all inmates in facilities that house large numbers of inmates with high risk factors as an enhancement to current testing protocols.
This testing process will begin on Thursday. It will be completed in small batches of facilities in order to appropriate operational staffing and so that quarantine actions can be taken, if necessary, upon receipt of batch test results.
This process will start and occur over a two-day period at the following facilities:
- Birmingham Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Birmingham)
- Childersburg Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Childersburg)
- Hamilton Aged and Infirmed Center (Hamilton)
- Hamilton Community Based Facility/Community Work Center (Hamilton)
All participation in this process, including inmate participation, is completely voluntary per applicable law.
The resources required to provide and facilitate system-wide COVID-19 testing are being procured through CARES Act funds appropriated to the ADOC by Gov. Kay Ivey.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.