Coast residents keeping the faith that masks will stop spread of COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been a long battle against COVID-19, but there’s been a positive trend in the numbers of new cases in Mississippi.
“The numbers are falling and they are falling quickly because of your hard work,” said Gov. Tate Reeves during his Facebook live presentation last Thursday. “Keep doing what you’re doing, because it’s working.”
Reeves, encouraged by the lower numbers of new cases, has indicated he will likely extend the state-wide mask mandate, set to expire on Monday, in hopes of making the numbers fall even more and even faster.
People like Iesha Tucker are keeping their faith, rather than relaxing their defense.
“Yeah, I’m tired of the mask, but It’s helpful," said Tucker. "If everybody would keep their social distance and wear the mask, I think it can get better. It will get better.”
Deborah Johnson of Gulfport also admitted she’s tired of the mask, but she fears the consequences of not wearing it.
“Yeah, people start taking their masks off and start relaxing and those numbers may go up,” said Johnson. “That’s not something we need.”
Johnson even found herself being a little two casual.
“I walked into the store the other day and I had the mask in my hand," said Johnson. "And the lady said, ‘You’ve got to wear a mask.’ And I was like, 'I’m so sorry. I forgot.”
Laney Robertson of Ocean Springs said people should just accept responsibility.
“I think people need to just deal with it and wear a mask, because the sooner you start wearing a mask, the sooner this will go away,” said Robertson. “I mean, don’t get me wrong. It’s kind of annoying. I wish I didn’t have to wear one, but I wear it anyway so that I can go to the places I want to without being kicked out for not wearing a mask.”
