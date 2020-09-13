Caddo Parish Confederate monument to be moved to DeSoto Parish

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After months of protests and legal battles, the Caddo Parish Confederate monument will be moving to DeSoto Parish.
The controversial statue will be moving near a Civil War battlefield site, according to the Shreveport Chapter of The United Daughters of the Confederacy.
“The statue, itself, brings with it, a bit of hatred, white supremacy, systemic racism," community activist Paster Linus Mayes said. "This is what we see as African-Americans when we get ready to go into the courthouse.”
He said he does not think the statue should be on any government grounds.
“We don’t want to move a problem from one place to another place, and then allow the same stigma of racism and white supremacy to be in another community,” Mayes said.
He said he is excited for the relocation of the monument.
“That statue should have been removed, like other states, a long time ago,” Mayes said. “Anyone with a moral consciousness would know what this statue represents and what it stands for.”
In an emailed statement to KSLA, the spokesperson for the UDC said the group is also ready for the move:
"The members of Shreveport Chapter of The United Daughters of the Confederacy are delighted with the agreement that we have reached with Caddo Parish that recognizes our legal ownership rights of our monument.
We are saddened that our monument will be moved from the parish courthouse, but it will be going to a place of honor and along side graves of Confederate heroes to fulfill its purpose as a tombstone for soldiers from Caddo Parish who died on distant battlefields.
The UDC has always strived to locate our monuments in places where they would be honored and safe from harm. Given that the Caddo Parish Courthouse is no longer a secure site, we are grateful that our monument will soon be moved to a new permanent location that we chose on private land and near a civil war battlefield site where it will once again be protected and revered for generations to come.
As for a timeline for the move, it depends on how quickly a qualified contractor can be selected through the parish’s bid process. Since the parish is paying all costs associated with the relocation of our monument and controlling the bid process, we are unsure as to a completion date but hope this happens soon."
The Caddo Parish Commission will be paying for the move. As of Saturday, there is no solidified timeline for when the move will take place.
