2 athletes just completed intense solo rows across the Pacific Ocean

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two skilled endurance athletes have each completed a challenging feat: Solo rows across the Pacific ocean from California to Hawaii.
They both completed the challenge independent of each other, and finally arrived on Oahu this week.
Tez Steinberg arrived in Kaneohe Bay Friday night after a 71-day, 19 hour trek from Monterey. Meanwhile, Lia Ditton arrived at the Waikiki Yacht Club just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning. She spent over 86 days on the water.
Both say the trip through the Pacific was at-times grueling, but both found inspiration from outside and within.
“I just reminded myself to look for the beauty, to find the beauty -- because there’s so much beauty in the ocean. And so even if it’s dark, there’s still beautiful things to focus on,” Steinberg said.
“The rainbows were amazing. Just fantastical color -- thick bands of it. And just when I needed cheering up, it was like somebody sent the rainbows,” Ditton added.
With her time, Ditton set a new women’s world record for the fastest row from San Francisco to Hawaii. She is said to have beat the previous record of 99 days set by Roz Savage back in 2008.
She called this ‘training’ for an upcoming effort from Japan to San Francisco.
Steinberg also had good reasons to push through. He rowed in support of the ‘United World Challenge’ to raise awareness for ocean sustainability.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.