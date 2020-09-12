TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Ron Johnson (R) Wisconsin, Chairman of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

It’s feeling very similar to 2016. I was on the ballot with President Trump that time. I was down significantly in the polls, probably even at this late stage. But both of us ended up winning. And what I see and what I hear as I travel around Wisconsin feels very similar. I mean, the enthusiasm for President Trump is far greater than it was back in 2016. He was an unknown quantity back then. His level of support from his base core supporters is sky high. And then you combine that with really the misstep of Governor Evers by not immediately accepting the help that President Trump offered immediately, it resulted in one more night of rioting, two people died. But once Governor Evers accepted that immediate help that President Trump offered, the riots ended. Kenosha is returning to normal.