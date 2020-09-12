TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Ron Johnson (R) Wisconsin, Chairman of Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
Well, I’ll take the intelligence community and Microsoft at their word. It shouldn’t surprise anybody. This is what Russia has been doing for decades since the Soviet Union. Now it’s Russia.
DHS has, I think, done a great job under both the Obama administration and the Trump administration, working with the local elected officials to make sure that their cybersecurity systems are up and running on voter files.
The type of thing that Russia is really trying to do is destabilize politics. And so they will push narratives sometimes true, sometimes false, to try and destabilize the political situation. Greta, I have to say, as serious as I take Russian and Chinese and Iranian potential interference in our elections, I have to say the way the Democrats have reacted, the way they have pushed, for example, the false narrative of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, quite honestly the way the mainstream media has carried the water of the Democrats, they have done more to interfere in our politics and help destabilize our politics.
Greta Van Susteren:
So is it your position that this is not necessarily targeted at the Democrats to hurt the Democrats, but to hurt both parties? Are you saying the Democrats are not harmed more by what Russia is doing?
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
Again, my information dating back a number of years ago when we were looking at what Russia does: they really don’t have a narrative that sells. I mean, nobody’s buying communism other than maybe some Black Lives Matter and Antifa folks. But what they can do is they can create destabilization.
They want us at each other’s throats. They want to create division and divisiveness and let’s face it, they’re succeeding and their plan really succeeded well because of what Democrats did the day after the 2016 election and every day after that.
Greta Van Susteren:
In response to the news, the U.S. Treasury Department has now sanctioned three Russian nationals, and a member of the Ukrainian Parliament because they’re the ones who are involved with this most recent hacking investigation. Tell me why the U.S. can’t tell the Ukrainian government that it should do something to deal with its own person in the parliament? Why can’t we use that? We’ll withhold money if they don’t discipline or do something about a Ukrainian member of parliament, trying to hack into our election?
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
Well, we certainly can and I’m sure we probably had those discussions going on diplomatically. But again, it’s very difficult to control social media and what people do online. So again, I’m sure we’ve had those discussions. I don’t know that for sure, but that’s certainly an appropriate thing for us to be doing diplomatically between our State Department and officials in Ukraine.
Greta Van Susteren:
All right. Getting a lot of attention this week and we haven’t seen the book, we’re only seeing excerptsL Bob Woodward’s book. President Trump talked to him, I think, about 17 times. First of all, would you advise President Trump to do that?
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
President Trump is the most transparent president in history. I don’t think anything he says to any reporter, reported in any book, really comes across as a surprise to anybody because he’s already said it publicly.
The main charge of the Bob Woodward book shouldn’t come as any surprise. By the way, Dr. Fauci has confirmed how seriously President Trump took COVID. He shut down travel to China, to Europe. By the way, highly criticized by people like Pelosi and Biden, who are saying, “Hey, come on into Chinatown, let’s celebrate, no need to worry here.” So it’s the Democrats that weren’t taking it seriously. President Trump was. As president, do you want to further panic the American public?
The line between civilization and anarchy can be pretty thin in a case where the public panics. So I think it was a responsibility for the president of the United States to do what he did.
Greta Van Susteren:
Let me turn now to the U.S. economy and to help the Americans. The Federal Reserve says that we need more assistance to the American people. The Senate attempted to pass a skinny bill as sort of a stripped down bill to help Americans and it failed 52 to 47. Democrats said it did not do enough. What are your thoughts about this?
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
Well, we prefer calling it the targeted bill, because it really did target financial relief to unemployed workers and also businesses that we want to be able to open up so they can provide those types of opportunities. But as I said in my statement, Democrats just simply won’t accept yes for an answer.
Democrats take a position it’s either our way or the highway.
Greta Van Susteren:
All right. President Trump issued an executive order at the end of July to provide some sort of help for, unemployment help, for the American people. That’s about to run out.
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
Right.
Greta Van Susteren:
Now we don’t have a bill from the house and the Senate, from the Republicans and Democrats, that’s about to run out. So what happens to the American people because they’re in trouble. Even the Federal Reserve, as I just noted, says they need more assistance.
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
Again, they won’t get assistance because the Democrats are blocking the assistance. That was part of our package, is we would have offered $300 federal unemployment benefit plus up to state benefits.
It’s not a matter of compromise here. It’s about areas of agreement. We agree on more help for unemployed workers. We agree on more financial support for small businesses. We agree on dollars for education, for vaccines and for testing. So why don’t we pass what we agree on? We can argue about the other things we disagree on. But why don’t we pass what we agree on?
So who’s playing politics? Who’s being the obstructionists here? It’s Democrats. It’s unfortunate. It’s a shame, but I think Republicans offered very good faith effort here and that would have sped relief to the American people, folks that actually need it.
Greta Van Susteren:
Wisconsin, your state, my state, last time President Trump had a surprise win beating Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by less than 23,000 votes. What do you get a sense of the vote now in Wisconsin, where voters are?
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
It’s feeling very similar to 2016. I was on the ballot with President Trump that time. I was down significantly in the polls, probably even at this late stage. But both of us ended up winning. And what I see and what I hear as I travel around Wisconsin feels very similar. I mean, the enthusiasm for President Trump is far greater than it was back in 2016. He was an unknown quantity back then. His level of support from his base core supporters is sky high. And then you combine that with really the misstep of Governor Evers by not immediately accepting the help that President Trump offered immediately, it resulted in one more night of rioting, two people died. But once Governor Evers accepted that immediate help that President Trump offered, the riots ended. Kenosha is returning to normal.
So I think people are recognizing that Democrats are very weak on law enforcement.
At least 58 businesses either utterly destroyed or significantly harmed. The rest of the downtown boarded up. These types of protests turning into riots. In Kenosha, Wisconsin, think the rest of Wisconsin and America, starts to opening up their eyes and go, “There’s a real difference between the candidates here.” President Trump, who supports law enforcement and shows the resolve to end riots versus Vice President Biden who’s talked about his support for defunding of the police effort, really didn’t say a word during their convention, only started talking about these riots and the destruction once his poll numbers started to turn south.
Greta Van Susteren:
Do you have any thoughts on what the nation should do, what the House, the Senate, the President about the wildfires in California and Oregon? I mean, they are really out of control right now and all these people are being evacuated and it is a crisis that we need to deal with in some way.
Sen. Ron Johnson / (R) Wisconsin
Well, since Katrina, FEMA, which is part of permanent Homeland Security, so I have oversight of that, they really have upped their game. They have learned so many lessons from Hurricane Katrina and then from these wildfires as well.
In California they have not preserved the water. They just let it run out because they want to protect the snail darter. And I do not think they have done proper forest management. So I think first and foremost, if you want to reduce the destruction of all these wildfires out West, you have to have proper forest management and you also have to preserve the water, the snowmelt every year. And California is not doing that as well.
California just simply has not engaged in the kind of preventative action they should.
