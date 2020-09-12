TRANSCRIPT: Sen. Chris Coons (D) Delaware

Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
On the Covid relief bill:
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
It leaves out critical aid to state and local governments that will prevent additional layoffs of folks like paramedics, nurses, firefighters, police officers. In some ways, it’s actually literally harmful. Majority Leader McConnell included a liability waiver that is potentially dangerous to workers and to pandemic relief, because it’s overly broad. It doesn’t just incentivize and reward responsible employers. It would provide liability relief to those employers that make no serious efforts to comply.
Greta Van Susteren
Speaker Pelosi was against severing these into different bills. Would it not have been possible to pass what you did in the Senate, and then have Speaker Pelosi originate a separate bill for state and local governments in the House?
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
We could do a distinct bill just for state and local government, but frankly, many of us recognize with the very small amount of time we have left until the elections, we should pass one last comprehensive COVID relief bill.
This is a moment that is a genuine crisis for our country and we should be doing our jobs, resolving it.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. The filibuster: in the event that the Democrats take control of the Senate beginning after this coming election, would you be in favor of, or not in favor of, doing away with the filibuster?
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
Greta, I’m going to do everything I can to work across the aisle to find bipartisan solutions to the crises facing us.
I will start by extending my hand to my friends on the other side of the aisle and saying, “Please work with us. Don’t put us in a position where the only way to move forward our country is by changing the rules of the Senate.” But Greta, as I’ve said before, I won’t stand by for years and allow the Biden administration and the majority, if it’s a Democratic majority, to be blocked from making any serious progress.
Greta Van Susteren
So, you would do a way the filibuster in that circumstance?
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
I’m going to try my hardest, first, to work across the aisle. Then if tragically, Republicans don’t change their tune or their behavior at all, I would.
Greta Van Susteren
All right. You say that in the event of a mandate...what if the country is evenly divided? Do you see that as a mandate? Because we’ve got the unique situation, the last time around, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton got more votes nationwide, but she didn’t win the Electoral College. How do you define mandate? I can understand mandate if 95% vote one way and 5% vote the other, but when the country is so divided, will you take a close election as a mandate?
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
Well, Greta, that’s exactly why my last answer to you was that I will work very hard to reach across the aisle
I launched the Bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus with conservative Republican Senator Mike Braun of Indiana. There are bolder solutions to climate that have been proposed in the House, but they’re not currently enactable in the Senate, unless we get rid of the filibuster. Doing that’s a very strong move and one that I would hesitate to take, unless we have no other alternative.
Greta Van Susteren
But again, but the whole issue going back to mandate, something that, sir, that you have great passion for, but if the country’s divided on it, do you still see that as a mandate?
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
Well, I agree that if we have a 50-50 Senate, it’ll be very difficult for us to move forward without bipartisanship. That’s exactly why seeking bipartisanship is important if there isn’t a stronger majority in the Senate.
Greta Van Susteren
You’re on Senate Foreign Relations Committee. There is news coming up this week that Prime Minister Netanyahu will be at the White House all because the UAE and Israel are normalizing relations. Now we’re hearing Bahrain is as well. Is this a huge step forward for the Middle East?
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
Greta, I do think it’s a significant step forward for there to be a resolution of the decades-old break in relations between Israel and the Gulf States. The Emirates, the UAE, took the first big step. I was encouraged to hear that Bahrain is joining them and I hope other countries will as well. We should also be advancing a two-state solution
This is a positive step, and I think it can help build on momentum for the region.
Greta Van Susteren
Do you give credit to President Trump for this step forward, as well as for the brokering of a peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo? Usually, we tend to be very divided domestically in politics, but when it comes to foreign relations, they’re seizing more unity. Do you give President Trump credit for these developments?
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
I’m happy to give credit to the President, the Secretary of State for the resolution of the Bosnia-Kosovo challenge, as well as to the resolution of a normalization of relations with the UAE and Bahrain. Some like to put out the idea that people of my party don’t want to see America succeed on the world stage. Nothing could be further from the truth, and when there’s progress, I’m happy to recognize it and celebrate it.
