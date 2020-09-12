9/13/20 Full Show + Transcripts: Sen. Ron Johnson and Sen. Chris Coons talk about crumbling stimulus bill talks

“Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” | Sunday, September 13, 2020
Greta Van Susteren interviews Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and WCSC Charleston anchor Ann McGill
Watch the full show here:
Johnson on election interference: “Russia is really trying to … destabilize politics,” said Johnson. “And so they will push narratives, sometimes true, sometimes false, to try and destabilize the political situation.”
Coons on separate COVID relief bills: “We could do a distinct bill just for state and local government, but frankly, many of us recognize with the very small amount of time we have left until the elections, we should pass one last comprehensive COVID relief bill.”
McGill on the Lindsey Graham/Jaime Harrison Senate race: “The African American vote is key to this race.”
Washington, D.C. – Greta Van Susteren interviewed Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and WCSC Charleston anchor Ann McGill for Gray TV’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren” airing Sunday, September 13.
Sen. Johnson, Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, told Van Susteren that Russia is trying to disrupt the political landscape in the United States, President Trump did the right thing when he downplayed the dangers of the novel coronavirus, and enthusiasm for Trump in the battleground state of Wisconsin is “far greater than it was back in 2016.”
Sen. Coons called the GOP COVID relief plan “literally harmful,” and said the Democrats could do a separate, trimmer bill to aid state and local governments, “but frankly, many of us recognize with the very small amount of time we have left until the elections, we should pass one last comprehensive COVID relief bill.”
WCSC Charleston anchor McGill predicted that Rep. Jim Clyburn’s endorsement of Sen. Lindsay Graham’s opponent Jaime Harrison would resonate with voters, as it did for Joe Biden. “The African American vote is key to this race,” she said.
Interview highlights are below.
Sen. Ron Johnson Highlights
On foreign election interference:
Sen. Ron Johnson / (D) Wisconsin
Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee
“The type of thing that Russia is really trying to do is destabilize politics. And so they will push narratives, sometimes true, sometimes false, to try and destabilize the political situation.”
“As serious as I take Russian and Chinese and Iranian potential interference in our elections, I have to say the way the Democrats have reacted, the way they have pushed, for example, the false narrative of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign, quite honestly the way the mainstream media has carried the water of the Democrats, they have done more to interfere in our politics and help destabilize our politics.”
On the Woodward recordings revealing Trump downplayed COVID dangers:
Sen. Ron Johnson / (D) Wisconsin
Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee
"President Trump is the most transparent president in history. I don’t think anything he says to any reporter reported in any book really comes across as a surprise to anybody because he’s already said it publicly. "
“As president, do you want to further panic the American public? … The line between civilization and anarchy can be pretty thin in a case where the public panics. So I think it was responsible for the President of the United States to do what he did.”
On Trump’s support in the battleground state of Wisconsin:
Sen. Ron Johnson / (D) Wisconsin
Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee
“The enthusiasm for President Trump is far greater than it was back in 2016. He was an unknown quantity back then. His level of support from his base core supporters is sky high.”
On COVID relief:
Sen. Ron Johnson / (D) Wisconsin
Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee
"Democrats take the position “it’s either our way or the highway.”
“We agree on more help for unemployed workers. We agree on more financial support for small businesses. We agree on dollars for education, for vaccines and for testing. So why don’t we pass what we agree on?”
On Kenosha protests:
Sen. Ron Johnson / (D) Wisconsin
Chairman, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee
"I think the rest of Wisconsin and America, starts to open up their eyes and go, ‘There’s a real difference between the candidates here.’ President Trump, who supports law enforcement and shows the resolve to end riots, versus Vice President Biden who’s talked about his support for defunding of the police effort, really didn’t say a word during their convention, only started talking about these riots and the destruction once his poll numbers started to turn south.
Sen. Chris Coons Highlights
On COVID relief legislation:
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
“It leaves out critical aid to state and local governments that will prevent additional layoffs of folks like paramedics, nurses, firefighters, police officers. In some ways, it’s actually literally harmful. Majority Leader McConnell included a liability waiver that is potentially dangerous to workers and to pandemic relief, because it’s overly broad. It doesn’t just incentivize and reward responsible employers. It would provide liability relief to those employers that make no serious efforts to comply.”
Greta Van Susteren
“Speaker Pelosi was against severing these into different bills. Would it not have been possible to pass what you did in the Senate, and then have Speaker Pelosi originate a separate bill for state and local governments in the House?”
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
“We could do a distinct bill just for state and local government, but frankly, many of us recognize with the very small amount of time we have left until the elections, we should pass one last comprehensive COVID relief bill.”
On killing the filibuster:
Greta Van Susteren
“In the event that the Democrats take control of the Senate beginning after this coming election, would you be in favor of, or not in favor of, doing away with the filibuster?”
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
“I’m going to try my hardest first, to work across the aisle. Then if tragically, Republicans don’t change their tune or their behavior at all, I would.”
On President’s Trump’s Middle East efforts:
Sen. Chris Coons / (D) Delaware
“I’m happy to give credit to the President, the Secretary of State for the resolution of the Bosnia-Kosovo challenge, as well as to the resolution of a normalization of relations with the UAE and Bahrain. Some like to put out the idea that people of my party don’t want to see America succeed on the world stage. Nothing could be further from the truth, and when there’s progress, I’m happy to recognize it and celebrate it.”
Ann McGill Highlights
On the Lindsey Graham/Jaime Harrison Senate race:
Ann McGill / Anchor, WCSC Charleston
“The African American vote is very key to this race.”
Ann McGill / Anchor, WCSC Charleston
"When Congressman Clyburn said, “We know Joe. But more importantly, Joe knows us,” I think that resonated with so many people, and that was just such perfect timing for him. And I think the same is going to be the case with Jaime Harrison, with Jim Clyburn saying, “I know Jaime. Jaime worked for me. I mentored him. I helped to groom him. I helped to bring him through the ropes,” that they trust Congressman Clyburn,"
---
