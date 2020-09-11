VA team deploys to Hilo veterans home with COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Veterans Affairs has mobilized a team of infection control experts, nurses and others to provide support to a veterans home in Hilo struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Thursday, 10 residents at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo have died after testing positive for coronavirus. In all, 64 residents and 24 employees at the facility have tested positive.
US Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, made an urgent request to the VA for help at the home.
He said the team “will be a big help in containing the outbreak happening on the Big Island.”
"My staff and I will continue working with the VA and state and local officials to make sure we are utilizing all the federal help that’s available.”
The team is set to conduct an onsite assessment in the Hilo facility for infection control issues and make recommendations for interventions, processes, and procedures to address the COVID-19 outbreak
The VA team is expected to arrive in Hilo as early as Friday.
The care home is the only veterans long-term care facility in Hawaii.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.