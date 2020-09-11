Tropical Depression 19 forms, will move into the Gulf this weekend

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Invest 96-L has strengthened into Tropical Depression 19 near the eastern coast of south Florida.
The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend and could affect the Mississippi Gulf Coast early next week.
Right now, the tropical depression is forecast to reach tropical storm strength before making landfall while reaching hurricane status is not outside the realm of possibility.
As of Friday evening, the biggest threat to the Pine Belt from this newest system is expected to be heavy rainfall.
If your home or community is damaged in the storms, contact your county’s Emergency Management Agency here.
