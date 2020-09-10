Union Co. categorized as ‘red zone’ amid rise in COVID-19 cases

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Coronavirus case numbers continue to rise in Union County, putting the county in a “red category.”
The county was featured in a White House report showing areas with a rate of 10% positivity or higher. Union County Judge Executive Adam O’Nan says for a county with 15,000 people, that number was very out of the ordinary.
O’Nan says through working with the health department, they have learned the positive COVID-19 cases have come from work clusters, family clusters and churches. He says the county has seen 188 total cases and seven people are hospitalized with the virus right now.
“If we continue to see our numbers drop like we have over the last several days, we should be out of that too," O’Nan said. "But that just means it’s critical spread, no longer just community. It’s everywhere in our community so we just have to be careful about how we move in and out of our lives daily.”
The judge executive says the county recorded six new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
