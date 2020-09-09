No new deaths, but 13 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday that there were no new reported deaths in the city, which keeps the total cumulative deaths at 148 citywide.
However, there are 13 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,156 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 80s.
CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
According to health officials, two probable cases were also identified, bringing the total number of probable cases in the city to 554.
The Ohio Department of Health announced there were 26 deaths and an additional 973 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.
As of Wednesday, there are 125,144 confirmed cases and 4,009 fatalities in the State of Ohio.
There are more than 6.32 million confirmed cases and 189,487 fatalities in the U.S.
The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here. For individuals’ privacy, CDPH will not be releasing any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender.
