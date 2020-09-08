New COVID-19 cases reported at Allred Prison

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Eight new offenders and one new employee at Allred Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice COVID-19 Case Tracker.
This brings the total number of employee cases up to 49 with 36 of them making recoveries. There have also been 43 offender cases at the prison with 30 of them recovering.
The prison has seen a total of 92 cases so far.
345 people are now being listed under “medical restriction.”
The tracker is also showing that 15 people are listed under “medical isolation.”
There have been over 199,000 offender COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 21,399 coming back positive. There are 145 presumed offender COVID-19 deaths.
There have been over 65,000 prison employee COVID-19 tests in Texas, with 4,518 coming back positive. There are 20 presumed employee COVID-19 deaths.
