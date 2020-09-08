AZ DUI enforcement statistics say total DUI arrests have gone down since 2018

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to data released by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the number of total traffic stops related to DUI’s has gone down since 2018 for Labor Day Weekend.
The number of DUI arrests has gone down from 531 in 2018 to 399 in 2020, and the number of extreme DUI’s is almost half than what it was then.
But, statistics also show that average Blood-Alcohol-Content [BAC] levels have increased, from 0.152 to 0.164.
DUI misdemeanors have down from 468 to 329.
DUI arrests for underage drivers has dropped to 18 from 27, and liquor law citations for people under 21 decreased to 28 in 2020 from 70 in 2018.
The total number of DUI drug arrests has also declined, but not significantly. Data shows 123 in 2018, 130 in 2019 and 118 in 2020.
Other data shows that although there has been a decline in the number of civil speed citations in Arizona, about 300, the number of criminal speed citations has increased in 2020 after a decline in 2019.
For a full view of these statistics, check the table below.
