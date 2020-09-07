Gov. Beshear: Sunday marks 6 months since KY reported first case of COVID-19

“The first positive case of COVID-19 in the commonwealth was announced six months ago today, in Harrison County,” the Governor said. “This week we recorded 4,742 new coronavirus cases. Last week we had 4,503. That means we’ve set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second consecutive week. We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better. These past six months have been devastating for so many Kentucky families. These months also will be remembered as a time when Kentuckians lived up to our reputation as compassionate, resolute and resilient people who take care of one another.”