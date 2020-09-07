Gov. Beshear: Sunday marks 6 months since KY reported first case of COVID-19

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Sunday, marking six months since the first confirmed positive case in the state.
“The first positive case of COVID-19 in the commonwealth was announced six months ago today, in Harrison County,” the Governor said. “This week we recorded 4,742 new coronavirus cases. Last week we had 4,503. That means we’ve set a record for the number of weekly new cases for the second consecutive week. We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better. These past six months have been devastating for so many Kentucky families. These months also will be remembered as a time when Kentuckians lived up to our reputation as compassionate, resolute and resilient people who take care of one another.”
Gov. Beshear says there are 313 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, bringing the total to 52,774 positive cases and 996 total deaths.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19.
This brings the countywide number to 672 total confirmed cases. Out of these reported cases, 641 residents have recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,060 cases, 13 deaths, 922 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 672 cases, 11 deaths, 641 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 516 cases, 35 deaths, 412 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 425 cases, 9 death, 377 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 504 cases, 4 deaths, 402 recovered
- Webster Co. - 130 cases, 2 death, 100 recovered
- McLean Co. - 66 cases, 1 death, 53 recovered
- Union Co. - 157 cases, 1 death, 85 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 62 cases, 52 recovered
Here are the number of active cases in Kentucky schools districts in our area:
- Owensboro Catholic Diocese - 6 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 5 active staff cases
- Daviess Co. Schools - 2 active staff cases
- Webster County Schools - 1 active staff case
- Owensboro Independent School District - 2 active student cases
- Union County Schools - 2 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 1 active staff case
