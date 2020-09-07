Brunswick County’s 40th annual N.C. Oyster Festival postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - COVID-19 has claimed yet another local event forcing organizers to postpone the N.C. Oyster Festival in Brunswick County until 2021.
“The NC Oyster Festival is a long-standing tradition in Brunswick County and this October would have marked the 40th anniversary. The decision to cancel the 2020 event was not an easy one. With no clear direction from Governor Cooper’s office on when mass gathering restrictions would be lifted, the Brunswick County Chamber and NC Oyster Festival Committee determined the safety of our community, volunteers and vendors were priority,” according to an announcement from the event organizers.
The official event might have been postponed for a year but there are still some activities taking place.
“While we will all be waiting until 2021 to enjoy the sights and sounds of the Oyster Festival, you will have an opportunity to participate in some “39 ½” activities. A special commemorative t-shirt has been designed by long-time Oyster Festival artist Keith White. Raffle tickets will also be sold for $100 for a chance to win a stay at one of two OIB beach houses,” according to the Chamber of Commerce.
The festival is typically held in Shallotte and includes music, food, and shopping to the region.
“With two full days to enjoy the festival you will be able to walk the grounds and peruse the variety of vendors showcasing their artwork and crafts, bring your beach chair and find a spot by the stage to listen to our featured entertainers, enjoy the competition as a spectator or go for the gold in one of our Oyster contests,” according to the event page.
