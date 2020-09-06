Veterans Affairs focuses on ways to help veterans during suicide prevention month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - September is National Veterans suicide prevention month and the Veteran Affairs is focusing on ways to help veterans who may be suffering with their mental health.
According to the VA suicide rates among veterans has gone down, but that doesn’t mean family members and loved ones should stop asking questions and looking for signs.
While veterans can experience other mental health issues such as anxiety, PTSD, depression is one of the most common causes of veterans becoming suicidal.
“It’s not just when people come home from deployment it may occur years later often times it does when people come home their focused on getting back to their everyday life.” said Selonda Mosley Suicide Prevention Coordinator of Oklahoma City Health Care System.
According to the VA some signs of suicide to look for in veterans include being withdrawn, change in behavior, and getting angry easily.
The OKC Health Care System is set to open a new VA clinic in Wichita Falls at the end of September, where veterans will be able to receive counseling and group therapy.
Mosley says the most important thing is however, if you suspect a veteran is struggling get them help sooner rather than later.
“If they say no i’m not suicidal but i have been depressed or yes actually i have and i don’t know what’s going on then we can do something with that.” said Selonda Mosley Suicide Prevention Coordinator of Oklahoma City Health Care System.
To find out more information or resources for mental health visit the Veterans Affairs website.
