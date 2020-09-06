Tennessee reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state health officials reported an increase of 1,764 coronavirus cases Sunday and three more deaths.
The state now has 164,126 total cases and 1,865 deaths.
So far, 145,359 people have recovered from the virus, and 819 have been hospitalized.
More than 2.3 million tests have been administered statewide.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 140 new coronavirus cases since Saturday in Shelby County.
There are now 28,207 total cases of COVID-19 and a total of 396 coronavirus related deaths in Shelby County. More than 25,391 people have recovered from the virus.
Shelby County currently has 2,420 active coronavirus cases, and a total of 263,075 COVID-19 tests have been performed in the county.
To stay up-to-date about COVID-19 in Shelby County, visit https://insight.livestories.com/.
