Rep. Jahana Hayes and Miami-Dade Supt. Alberto Carvalho on the trials of reopening schools

Yes, I would be willing to do that, Greta. Actually, people ask me that a lot. If the president were to... I would support anyone who was going to support teachers and students. I don’t care if it was a Republican bill or a Democrat bill, but we need this right now. We’re running out of time. The clock is ticking. We have a Secretary of Education who has not come to Congress one time during this crisis to say, “This is what I need. This is what I’m proposing. I need for us to partner together. I need your help.” We have not made the investments that we need. So anyone who was willing to propose a plan... And even in the HEALS Act, they weren’t proposing that, because I would have been able to support that.