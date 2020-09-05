Rep. Jahana Hayes and Miami-Dade Supt. Alberto Carvalho on the trials of reopening schools

Washington, DC: In this week’s show, Greta Van Susteren interviews Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and former Congressman Tom McMillen, LEAD1 Association President & CEO.
Democratic Congresswoman and former National Teacher of the Year Jahana Hayes says she would support a smaller stimulus bill for schools outside of the HEROES Act. “Yes, I would be willing to do that ... I don’t care if it was a Republican bill or a Democrat bill, but we need this right now.”
Carvahlo on this week’s cyber attacks: “We also have evidence based on the tracing of IP addresses of attacks that came from foreign nations, Russia, Ukraine, China, Iraq, United Kingdom.”
Carvahlo on the need for a second stimulus to help schools: “Congress needs to take action rather swiftly and not allow the nation to come to the edge of the precipice.”
McMillen on the Big Ten not playing: “They’re looking at $70, $80 million of [a] financial hit. But the fact is that they’re not really saying canceling. They’re talking about just deferring it to a safer time. "
Rep. Jahana Hayes Highlights
On the debate over online versus in-person learning:
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), House Education and Labor Committee member
I am sick over all of these conversations about school reopening. First of all, they should not be political, and we should put students’ safety and the safety of the education professionals first before anything else. We need resources.
I represent 41 towns, some very wealthy communities and some low income communities. Some of them will be able to open and bring in people and do the physical spacing. Other schools are already using closets for classrooms, and it’s just not fair to put kids back in that situation with no support from the federal government.
On whether funds in the CARES Act were enough to help:
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), House Education and Labor Committee member
Absolutely not. I mean, we ended up allocating... About 13.5 billion has been given to public school systems, or school systems around the country. The HEROES Act offers another about a hundred billion, but truth be told, the estimate is closer to 200 billion in order to provide for the PPE, for the additional staff, for the additional equipment, for the additional cleaning services that are needed.
On whether she would agree to a separate stimulus bill to help schools:
Q: Greta Van Susteren
Would you be willing, though, if both [the] House and Senate could agree on a bill for schools, if the aid actually goes to the states, and the states separately distribute them to the districts according to a flexible set of rules? Would that not help and be a huge start, because we’re getting so close to running out of money for these schools?
Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT), House Education and Labor Committee member
Yes, I would be willing to do that, Greta. Actually, people ask me that a lot. If the president were to... I would support anyone who was going to support teachers and students. I don’t care if it was a Republican bill or a Democrat bill, but we need this right now. We’re running out of time. The clock is ticking. We have a Secretary of Education who has not come to Congress one time during this crisis to say, “This is what I need. This is what I’m proposing. I need for us to partner together. I need your help.” We have not made the investments that we need. So anyone who was willing to propose a plan... And even in the HEALS Act, they weren’t proposing that, because I would have been able to support that.
But we cannot do it with these small drops in the bucket and funding that we know is going to still leave school districts in crisis. We need to give them adequate funding, and make sure that kids and teachers and school districts, bus drivers, lunch ladies, have the resources they need.
Alberto Carvalho Highlights
On the cyber attacks this week:
Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent
We know that some of the attacks originated from the local area. But we also have evidence based on the tracing of IP addresses of attacks that came from foreign nations, Russia, Ukraine, China, Iraq, United Kingdom. Now obviously we don’t know if those attacks originated there or someone here locally accessed some form of pinging the IP address to those nations.
On preparations for in-person schooling:
Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent
We have implemented all of the measures, the precautions, we need to take in school: buying and installing plexiglass dividers, buying massive amounts of PPEs, designating uni-directional hallways, obviously requiring every individual that enters a school bus or a school to wear a mask. And the distribution of infrared thermometers to every family in Miami-Dade for the daily temperature check prior to going to school.
On resources needed from Congress:
Q: Greta Van Susteren
Where are you getting the money to pay for that for the extra cleaning, to accommodate social distancing for the masks?
Alberto Carvalho, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent
So part of the resources we’re using are federal through state investments under the CARES Act. But those will run out very, very quickly and I believe that we are in a position where the nation needs to consider a second level of procreation, a second stimulus recognizing where we find ourselves.
I do believe that Congress needs to take action rather swiftly and not allow the nation to come to the edge of the precipice before a bailout, before a bridge or a solution is announced.
Tom McMillen Highlights
On the impact on the Big Ten:
Tom McMillen, LEAD1 Association President & CEO
Well, I think it’s profound. If you talk to some of our schools, they’re looking at $70, $80 million of financial hit. It’s big. But the fact is that they’re not really saying canceling. They’re talking about just deferring it to a safer time.
I imagine there’s a lot of pressure on the Big Ten, the players. A lot of players want to play. And I imagine they’ll try to play as soon as possible. That may be as soon as Thanksgiving. It may not really go all the way to the spring. We’ll just have to wait and see.
On President Trump urging the athletes to play:
Tom McMillen, LEAD1 Association President & CEO
I think it complicates it. Every one of these presidents and athletic directors are seeking the best medical advice. This is a public health decision. And I think that the president’s pressure, is, obviously complicates it, but there’s a lot of players that want to play as well. And I know that these universities are trying to the best of their ability to come up with solutions that can move it forward.
So I could see the Big Ten starting earlier than the spring. I can see results like that. but this is going to be a complication for football because some 77 teams are going to start right away in September and then a whole bunch are going to start later on. And then how do you rationalize a season or a championship from that? That’s where it’s going to get complicated.
On whether football and basketball can be played safely before a vaccine:
Tom McMillen, LEAD1 Association President & CEO
Clearly, basketball has shown that it can be done. The NBA and the WNBA have really been able to put this bubble in effect, and players are playing with very little incidents of COVID.
Football is trickier because you have more participants. They’re certainly in close quarters, and it’s not as manageable a bubble, if you will. So we will see how it turns out. I think that, like the pandemic in 1918, we’ll see truncated schedules. But all in all, I think sports will go on.
---
