Gov. Beshear urges caution ahead of Kentucky Derby, Labor Day weekend festivities

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 790 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths on Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 52,464 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.22% statewide.
Out of these reported cases, 10,613 people have recovered from the virus.
The Governor says 98 new cases were from children ages 18 and younger, including 12 kids ages 5 and under. The youngest child is three months old.
As of Saturday, 993 residents have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
While people across the commonwealth take part in festivities associated with the Kentucky Derby, Gov. Beshear urged residents to celebrate Labor Day weekend responsibly.
“This Derby Day is very different for many reasons,” Gov. Beshear said. “Kentuckians are battling inequities, injustice and a global health pandemic brought on by COVID-19. For those who make your voice heard today, we are continuing to listen. For Kentuckians gathering today or over the holiday weekend, I ask you to please do so safely.”
On Saturday, the Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 42 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say there are 16 in Daviess County, four in Hancock County, nine in Henderson County, two in Ohio County, nine in Union County, and two in Webster County.
Health officials report the last three days have been the highest on record for the seven-county region since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is now 2,404.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported seven additional COVID-19 cases.
This brings the countywide number to 671 total confirmed cases and 24 probable cases. Out of the confirmed cases, 636 people have fully recovered.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 1,060 cases, 13 deaths, 922 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 671 cases, 11 deaths, 636 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 516 cases, 35 deaths, 412 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 425 cases, 9 death, 377 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 504 cases, 4 deaths, 402 recovered
- Webster Co. - 130 cases, 2 death, 100 recovered
- McLean Co. - 66 cases, 1 death, 53 recovered
- Union Co. - 157 cases, 1 death, 85 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 62 cases, 52 recovered
Here are the number of active cases in Kentucky schools districts in our area:
- Owensboro Catholic Diocese - 6 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 5 active staff cases
- Daviess Co. Schools - 2 active staff cases
- Webster County Schools - 1 active staff case
- Owensboro Independent School District - 2 active student cases
- Union County Schools - 2 active cases
- 1 active student case
- 1 active staff case
