Families grow increasingly anxious as COVID-19 cases, fatalities at Hilo care home mount

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As coronavirus cases continue to rise on Hawaii Island, so do fatalities at a care home for veterans in Hilo.
Hawaii County has seen six fatalities since last week — all at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.
Family members who have loved ones there are growing more anxious.
Stephanie Makino-Kahuli’s grandfather, 96-year-old Goro Toma, has tested positive for coronavirus at the home. Since then, she said, his health has declined rapidly.
“He is not doing good,” she said.
Hilo Medical Center officials said as of Friday afternoon, a total of 65 residents and employees at the long-term care home for veterans are confirmed positive for COVID-19.
Craig Wesley Hursh, 76, is one of the lucky ones.
He has tested negative so far, but his son still fears for his safety. “Uncomfortable, scared, anxious. Got a looming feeling that I’m never going to see my father again,” said Kevin Hursh.
Craig Hursh was a pilot in the Navy and served as a navigation officer in the Vietnam War.
His son is urging Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim to impose an island-wide shutdown, like the one currently in place on Oahu, so things don’t get worse.
“Mr. Kim, please listen to everyone and shut everything back down. We need to go into lockdown. You see what’s happening,” Kevin said.
Kim said he hears the message loud and clear.
“Sadness does not even describe what one feels about what is happening,” said Kim.
He told Hawaii News Now on Friday that if cases don’t drop, residents can expect a lockdown. He added regardless of more restrictions, everyone needs to do avoid gatherings and wear masks.
“It is your responsibility to prevent this disease from hurting your loved ones, your family and your community,” Kim said. “You go out and you see people disregarding it like, ‘not me.’ Well hell, it is you.”
Hursh and Makino-Kahuli both want to thank the staff at Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home for doing their best. They also want to encourage their fellow Hawaii Island residents to stay home.
