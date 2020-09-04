Wife of COVID-19 inmate who died accuses MDOC of ignoring his pleas for help

Inmate medical care is a priority of this administration. We are not indifferent to inmate family members’ concerns about their loved ones in our care. We are following the CDC’s guidance in our COVID-19 response. We are continuing our measure to address the pandemic, including screening staff and inmates; monitoring inmates for COVID-19 signs or symptoms; testing, quarantine and isolation practices; education of staff and inmates; and institutional and personal hygiene. In coordination with our current contract healthcare provider Centurion of Mississippi, LLC, we were prepared for the impacts of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 well before the CDC issued its interim guidance in March. Since the CDC guidance was issued, we have worked diligently with Centurion to implement and comply with the guidance at Parchman and other facilities. We also have continued to develop and refine best practices for protecting inmates and staff from the risks associated with COVID-19.