Districts to start reporting COVID-19 cases to Texas Education Agency tracking system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Texas Education Agency is rolling a system to track COVID-19 cases in public school districts.
Every Monday, districts will have to submit a complete form on all of their positive cases each week to the State Department of Health Services.
For Wichita Falls ISD, COVID-19 case information is coming in daily and from multiple sources.
“We get some reports from the health department, some reports from parents, some from the staff member themselves,”Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said, “so it just depends.”
Now it will be up to Superintendent Kuhrt’s office to get that information to the State Department of Health Services, as part of a new statewide initiative to track the numbers.
“For the counting purpose across the state to know how many cases are impacting districts across the state of Texas,” Wes Pierce, Region 9 executive director, said.
Districts will have to have the total number of cases, who notified them and whether the case was contracted on campus or not.
Pierce said having this kind of database will help influence future policies the TEA makes.
“The foundational reason behind this is to inform those statewide decisions,” he said.
And when it comes to the local level...
“If nothing else but to monitor the current situation,” Superintendent Kuhrt said, “we’re monitoring our current situation, and I think we’re doing that pretty well.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.