1st woman to lead Memphis police union after Mike Williams steps down as president

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After 42 years in uniform, Memphis Police Association President Michael Williams is stepping down and ready to step into a new role.
“It’s a bittersweet event,” Williams said Wednesday.
Williams spent 21 years in uniform with the Memphis Police Department, and he spent 10 years as the President of MPA.
He says he’s proud of the work he’s accomplished through the Association including establishing a charitable foundation and getting healthcare back for retirees.
“At a time where unions have come under attack, benefits under employees have come under attack we were able to hold on to a lot of ours but it was only with the help of the citizens of this city.”
Williams says he’s thankful to the Memphis Community for their support over the years...
“it’s not like a lot of other communities when you talk about in the last two years you live in one of the most violent cities in the nation per capita -- the police have not killed anybody and I definitely think that’s due to the good training that we receive here,” he said.
Now Williams will pass the baton to MPA Vice President Essica Cage who will be the first woman and Black woman in Memphis Police Association history to become president.
“She’s a very articulate, intelligent, young lady who is going to do well.”
As for what’s next for Williams -- he’ll work with Joe Brown who was elected General Sessions Court Clerk in Shelby County.
He says he’ll help Brown achieve his vision of more accessibility, customer service and education of citizens.
Cage will officially become the new MPA President on Friday.
