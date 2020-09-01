September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness month and all around the nation organizations will be conducting prevention and awareness events.
Its intended to inform and engage the public and health professionals about the warning signs of suicide.
Depression is one of the leading causes of suicide, but intervention can help prevent it from ever happening.
Donna Boutwell, public relations director at South Mississippi State Hospital, says never leave anyone alone who you think to be suicidal.
“The best thing is, if you have someone who is attempting suicide or about to, do not leave them, stay with them, keep them safe, try to find them some help and if you call 911 ask for a CIT certified police officer,” Boutwell said. ”But make sure they’re getting professional help, you recognize there’s a problem, you stay with them until you can keep them safe and get them some help and disable that plan.”
Suicidal thoughts are complex and there are almost always multiple causes, including psychiatric illnesses that may not have been recognized or treated.
There are many ways to help those individuals and starting a conversation about the issues the person is having can show them you care and lead them to getting the assistance they need.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 for free and confidential emotional support and resources.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.