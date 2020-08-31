Federal and local help for Hurricane Laura evacuees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many of the evacuees that we talked to are from the Lake Charles area and they’ve lost everything. They’re desperate for more help, but thankful to the City of New Orleans.
“All Lake Charles’ people were told to come over to New Orleans, so we came over and they are treating us good,” says an evacuee.
“I mean we even brought our animals. They even got food for the animals, leashes. We are appreciative for everything,” says Debra Bowlim.
The city is now sheltering evacuees at 33 different hotels in the downtown area. Those hotels are also providing food for the more than 9,000 evacuees being helped.
The city has also set up a family resource center at the Morial Convention Center. The purpose is to connect evacuees to medical and social services. On the federal level, help is also available even to those who have homeowner’s insurance. The direct aid will be helping to pay for housing and food.
Senator Bill Cassidy says the government is also providing assistance to the individual parishes to help clean up.
“You need to have power. You need to have water supply and roads need to be cleared so you can drive back and forth. So, clearly the federal response is helping the state and local response to make that possible,” says Senator Bill Cassidy.
“We want our neighbors to feel welcome because they are welcome and we know unfortunately a piece of what they’re going through right now. We want to make sure that some of their immediately needs can be met,” says Collin Arnold.
The city also says there’s been an outpouring of support from residents. City leaders say if you want to give, please do so to organizations, like the United Way.
