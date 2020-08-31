Brunswick County gives status update about COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As of Monday, August 31, there are currently three COVID-19 outbreaks in Brunswick County, with two outbreaks in nursing homes and one affecting a residential care facility.
- To date, there are 16 employees and eight residents who received a positive test result for COVID-19. All resident cases are considered recovered at this time.
- Autumn Care conducted another round of testing on staff and residents this past week, which has yielded no new positives at this time with some results still pending.
- Autumn Care will repeat testing on all residents and staff this week.
- Autumn Care reported the death of one of its resident cases Aug. 11. This individual was over the age of 65 and had pre-existing health conditions.
- This nursing home outbreak was initially reported July 21.
- This is the second outbreak to occur at this facility. The first outbreak was reported June 4 and involved three employees and one resident who received a positive test result for the virus.
- To date, there are 24 employees and 13 residents who received a positive test result for COVID-19. Eight residents are currently under isolation at the facility and one resident is currently isolating at a hospital.
- The facility will conduct another round of testing for residents and staff this week.
- This residential care facility outbreak was initially reported July 6.
- To date, there are three employees and two residents who received a positive test result for COVID-19. All resident cases are considered recovered at this time.
- Southport Health and Rehab conducted a round of testing for employees this past week. All reported results have been negative with some still pending currently.
- This nursing home outbreak was initially reported July 20.
According to an order by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), skilled nursing facilities’ staff must be tested biweekly.
Once a facility has passed 28 consecutive days with no new positive tests among residents and employees, the outbreak is considered closed.
In the last week of August, outbreaks closed at Arbor Landing at Ocean Isle Beach and Brunswick Health and Rehab Center.
The NCDHHS defines an outbreak as being two or more people testing positive within a 28-day period in a congregate living setting; a cluster is defined as a minimum of five people in close proximity testing positive within a 14-day period with a plausible epidemiological linkage between the cases.
Currently, there are no identified ongoing clusters in childcare or school settings.
