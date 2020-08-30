Gov. Kristi Noem on the Jacob Blake shooting; Gov. John Bel Edwards talks Hurricane Laura

OVERTIME: Gov. Noem says Republicans backing Biden should get over emotions, focus on policies
By Roxanne Reid | August 30, 2020 at 12:37 AM EDT - Updated August 30 at 12:37 AM

Washington, D.C. – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Van Susteren interviewed Governors Kristi Noem (R-SD) and John Bel Edwards (D-LA).

Noem addressed the ongoing violence and looting around the country, blaming Democratic city leaders, and criticized former Republican officials who have endorsed Biden as being “tied up in emotion” and “naive.”

Edwards discussed the challenges of battling the twin crises of COVID and Hurricane Laura and said that communication has been good with the federal government in terms of hurricane disaster relief.

Full Noem transcript can be found here.

Full Edwards transcript can be found here.

Interview highlights are below:

Noem on Jacob Blake shooting: ‘One of these situations where body cameras may have been helpful’
SD Gov. Noem touts Trump’s China trade deal
Gov. Edwards on fighting COVID-19 after Hurricane Laura: ‘We’re flying blind’

