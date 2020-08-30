Gov. Kristi Noem on the Jacob Blake shooting; Gov. John Bel Edwards talks Hurricane Laura

Washington, D.C. – On Gray Television’s “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren,” Van Susteren interviewed Governors Kristi Noem (R-SD) and John Bel Edwards (D-LA).
Noem addressed the ongoing violence and looting around the country, blaming Democratic city leaders, and criticized former Republican officials who have endorsed Biden as being “tied up in emotion” and “naive.”
Edwards discussed the challenges of battling the twin crises of COVID and Hurricane Laura and said that communication has been good with the federal government in terms of hurricane disaster relief.
