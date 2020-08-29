Update: Superstition Fire at 9,643 acres, 34 percent contained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Superstition Fire that ignited on Aug. 20 by lightning has burned 9,643 acres of land and is at 34 percent containment.
Today, crews are focusing on keeping the fire south of the Highway 88 corridor and continue to protect the infrastructure, as well as at-risk communities.
There is currently an alert of possible flooding in the area due to thunderstorm activity during the weekend. Drivers are expected to travel with caution as they may encounter firefighter presence around Apache Junction.
Yesterday, islands of unburned fuels in the interior of the Superstition Fire atop Black Mesa began showing activity. Due to increased humidity the night before, fire growth was not significant.
Minimal winds and the increase in humidity allowed crews to secure containment lines to 34 percent along the north-west fire perimeter.
The Superstition Fire is at full suppression. Strategic objectives are to protect the identified values at risk, including surrounding communities, critical infrastructure, state and federal lands.
Air quality impacts are being minimized by keeping fire within the Superstition Wilderness. Firefighter and public safety are the highest priority while engaging the fire.
Due to the increased fire activity through-out the Southwest and California, air support remains limited.
Firefighters are using shared air resources of air tankers and helicopters with a Type 1 Incident Management Team.
