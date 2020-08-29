Post Office relocations in Louisiana

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In an abundance of caution, and to ensure the safety of both postal customers and employees, the Postal Service is temporarily adjusting operations for Post Offices in Louisiana.
Starting Saturday, August 29, retail and delivery operations at the following locations will be temporarily suspended:
Lake Charles Drew Station, 5000 Lake St.
Both retail and delivery services for the Lake Charles Drew Station are being offered at the alternate location below:
Lake Charles Main Post Office 921 Moss St., Mon-Fri 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sat 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Avery Island Post Office, 100 Main Rd.
Both retail and delivery services for the Avery Island Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:
Abbeville Post Office, 1421 Veterans Memorial Drive, Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. and Sat 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Westlake Post Office, 1504 Guillory St.
Both retail and delivery services for the Westlake Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:
Sulphur Post Office, 800 S. Port Oak Rd., Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sat 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Otis Post Office 2951 HWY 121
Both retail and delivery services for the Otis Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below:
Boyce Post Office 95 Pacific Ave., Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Sat 8:30a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Fort Polk 6180 University Pkwy.
Both retail and delivery services for the Fort Polk Post Office are being offered at the alternate location below
LEESVILLE 303 S, 3rd St., Mon-Fri 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sat 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
