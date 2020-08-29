Nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arkansas as state reaches 60,000 total cases

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The state of Arkansas saw 795 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday as state health officials said over 700,000 tests have been given for the virus.
According to a post on the Arkansas Department of Health Twitter page, the state has had 60,378 total cases of COVID-19 reported since March, with 5,473 of those cases active.
The state has seen 54,133 recoveries, while 772 deaths have been reported to state officials.
Of the 772 deaths, 16 deaths were reported Saturday.
State officials did not release specifics on the deaths, but said three of the new deaths happened in Crittenden County and one death was in White County.
As for new cases, Craighead County reported 57 additional total cases between Friday and Saturday, while Mississippi County had an additional 20 cases and Poinsett County had 13 cases.
State health officials also noted that in numbers released Saturday, compared with Friday’s numbers, showed that active cases have dropped in several area counties, while hospitalizations dropped statewide by 23 to 384 while the people on ventilators dropped by 5 to 90.
Of the 706,970 tests that have been given so far, 646,592 of the tests have been negative, state health officials said.
State health officials also went on social media Saturday to ask people to help take care of their pets during the pandemic.
