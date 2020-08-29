Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) on protests, Covid, and China

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) discussed the election, protests, and much more with Greta Van Susteren for tomorrow’s episode of “Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren”.
The full transcript can be read below:
Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA):
Mother nature actually could have been much worse to us. What was forecasted just ahead of landfall in terms of the storm surge did not materialize, and we’re very, very thankful because we would have had a lot more death, a lot more destruction.
And quite frankly, the storm did make landfall at the projected strength in terms of being a very strong category four with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.
I can tell you there’s widespread destruction of homes, of businesses. We’re going to be a long time recovering.
Even though we pre-positioned more crews to restore power in Louisiana ahead of the storm than ever before, we’re going to be a number of days if not weeks, trying to restore power. So that has implications with respect to dialysis, the operation of hospitals.
And Greta, this area in Southwest Louisiana had the highest positivity in the state for COVID and the hospitals were already struggling. So those are the people that we’re now having to evacuate in addition to the non-COVID patients. So it’s a very challenging situation, but at the same time, we were very thankful that it wasn’t worse than it was because the storm surge actually came in at about half of what they had predicted.
Greta Van Susteren:
How do you handle the twin crisis that you have? You’ve got the hurricane and you’ve got the coronavirus. And within the coronavirus, you have those who are already sick, some who are hospitalized who you have to evacuate. But you’ve also got people who are having to leave the area. And I assume that many of them go to hotel rooms and they’re probably several people to a hotel room, you’ve got a new social distancing problem, because people are crowding out of the area and crowding into new areas. How do you manage that?
Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA):
Unfortunately, Greta, we’ve had more cases here in Louisiana per capita than any other state in the nation.
And quite frankly, at a time when we’re unable to monitor as we would want because the National Guard has been running our community testing strategy all over the state of Louisiana and our surge testing strategy. And that’s the first indicator that you have a problem is you start looking at those positivity numbers. And so we’re basically flying blind.
Now, we’re going to be transitioning back into testing just as soon as possible, but the sheltering looks very different.
Last night, we sheltered about 3600 individuals in Louisiana, the vast majority in hotel rooms. That is the safest way to do this. Now, we’ve invested a lot of money since Hurricane Katrina in particular with mass shelter facilities, but we really don’t want to use those unless it’s a last resort.
And we got preapproval from FEMA in order to be able to shelter in this fashion. And we also got a pre-landfall declaration by the president that specifically authorized non-congregant sheltering because it’s a much more expensive proposition, but it’s something we just had to do. But at the end of the day, we’re going to save an awful lot of money and lives, by the way, if we can keep the COVID transmission down as we deal with all of these people who are now out and about, and they’re not choosing to be, but there they are. And we’re having to bring them together in these hotels. That’s a heck of a lot better than bringing them together and our mass shelters.
Greta Van Susteren:
Can you give me a grade on how the Trump administration is doing in terms of helping you with this crisis?
Gov. John Bel Edwards (D-LA):
Yeah. Look, our relationship with the administration has always been good and we’ve received the help thus far that we need.
And look, Greta, I understand that this is a political season and the RNC wrapped up last night. We’ve got an election in a couple of months, but the fact of the matter is neither the virus nor the storm distinguishes between Democratic households and Republican households. And the way government works, that shouldn’t happen either. And when you have a natural disaster or a public health emergency. You know and I can demonstrate that this way, too:
I’ve been in communication with all of my neighboring governors, all of whom are Republican, but they lean so far forward to help. It’s just another example of being a good neighbor. But Governor Abbott in Texas, Governor Hutchinson in Arkansas, Governor Reeves in Mississippi have all reached out to me to make sure that we know we can call on them if we need assistance. And that’s the way things are supposed to work in the United States of America. The problem is it seems to be the exception, and maybe it’s only in times of crisis when we function this way, but I would hope and look, hope springs eternal. I’m an optimistic person. I would really like to see the partisanship take a back seat to just about everything that we’re doing and that we can work together to solve all of our problems, not just those related to disasters and emergencies.
