Gov. John Bel Edwards on Hurricane Laura: “We’re going to be a long time recovering“

I’ve been in communication with all of my neighboring governors, all of whom are Republican, but they lean so far forward to help. It’s just another example of being a good neighbor. But Governor Abbott in Texas, Governor Hutchinson in Arkansas, Governor Reeves in Mississippi have all reached out to me to make sure that we know we can call on them if we need assistance. And that’s the way things are supposed to work in the United States of America. The problem is it seems to be the exception, and maybe it’s only in times of crisis when we function this way, but I would hope and look, hope springs eternal. I’m an optimistic person. I would really like to see the partisanship take a back seat to just about everything that we’re doing and that we can work together to solve all of our problems, not just those related to disasters and emergencies.