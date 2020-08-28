Will Pima County see a second surge of COVID-19 cases as businesses reopen?

“I think that the state has promulgated good guidance for when we should reopen and it’s reopening slowly, right? It’s not like everything can go back like how it was,” said Dr. Cullen. “If people abide by what we call the ’social contract,’ the way we commit to ourselves as an individual and as a community to act, I think that we’ll be okay. If, however, on the other hand, we don’t see that, I do think we run the risk of having another period of accelerated transmission.”