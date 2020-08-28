24 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Friday there are 24 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 4,937 confirmed cases citywide.
Health officials said the new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from their teens to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.
No new deaths were reported in Friday’s update, which means the total cumulative stands at 123 dead citywide.
You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Friday below.
