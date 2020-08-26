S.C. reports 505 new cases of COVID-19, higher percent-positive figure in test results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 505 new confirmed cases and 28 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 42 additional confirmed deaths and 3 new probable deaths Wednesday.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 112,643, probable cases to 1,450, confirmed deaths to 2,451, and 122 probable deaths.
But the percent of positive results in the latest batch rose to 20.4%, up from 17.4% reported Tuesday
The following is a breakdown provided by DHEC of total positive cases and total deaths in Lowcountry counties as of Tuesday afternoon.
Confirmed and probable cases reported on Tuesday are below:
Confirmed and probable deaths reported on Tuesday are below:
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.