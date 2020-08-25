Hurricane Laura to make landfall along northwestern Gulf Coast early Thurs.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) released the following information in its 4 p.m. advisory on Laura:
LOCATION: 24.7N 88.3W about 480 miles southeast of Lake Charles, La. about 510 miles southeast of Galveston, Texas.
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 80 mph
PRESENT MOVEMENT: West-northwest at 17 mph
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 990 mb
At 400 PM CDT (2100 UTC), the center of Hurricane Laura was located near latitude 24.7 North, longitude 88.3 West. Laura is moving toward the west-northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h), and this general motion should continue tonight. A turn toward the northwest is forecast by Wednesday, and a northwestward to north-northwestward motion should continue through Wednesday night. On the forecast track, the center of Laura will move across the central Gulf of Mexico tonight and the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday. The hurricane should approach the Upper Texas and Southwest Louisiana coasts on Wednesday night and move inland near those areas late Wednesday night or Thursday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph (130 km/h) with higher gusts. Significant strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours, and Laura is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall. Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles (280 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb (29.24 inches).
From the WAFB First Alert Storm Team:
As of Tuesday afternoon, Hurricane Laura looks like it will be a Category 3 at landfall near Sabine Pass (La./Texas state line) and will come ashore during the predawn hours of Thursday. The National Hurricane Center’s (NHC) latest forecast projects sustained winds of 115 mph at landfall with a storm that could take hurricane-force gusts northward through western Louisiana all the way to the Louisiana/Arkansas state line.
This is more than a serious hurricane threat. The current forecast will produce catastrophic effects for parts of Louisiana. To put it in perspective, Laura has the potential to be a repeat of 2005′s Category 3 Rita. Tropical storm force winds could extend across a swath of more than 200 miles at landfall, according to the NHC. Western and central Louisiana should prepare for widespread rains of 5″ to 10″, with isolated storm totals of 15″ or more. By comparison, Rita produced a peak rain total of 16″ in central Louisiana.
For the WAFB area, we should prepare for tropical storm force gusts in the 40+ mph range, but most of the area will avoid the threat of prolonged runs of sustained tropical storm force winds. The first significant winds will probably not reach the Baton Rouge metro area until late Wednesday evening, although occasional strong gusts could begin as soon as the late mid to late afternoon. Arrival times of tropical storm winds and gusts will be sooner for areas south of the capital region and a bit later for locations north and east of metro Baton Rouge.
Plan for 2″ to 5″ of rain between now and Friday, but with local higher totals. Most of the area rivers should be able to handle the rainfall runoff, although the Comite River will need to be closely watched. The key issue for the WAFB region, and a question that simply cannot be answered until the event is fully underway, deals with the setup of rain bands in Laura’s broad counterclockwise circulation. These rain bands typically produce the biggest winds, the heaviest rains, and are responsible for the local tornado threat.
Storm surge is forecast by the NWS to run 2′ to 4′ over lakes Maurepas and Pontchartrain. However, the Storm Team notes that water levels at Pass Manchac have already risen almost 2′ due to the winds tied to the remnants of Marco, and with east to southeast winds expected to continue through Thursday, the current forecast lake surge may be a bit low. The Storm Team anticipates the area will be placed under a Tornado Watch as Laura approaches. In addition, a Flash Flood Watch is possible to probable at some period during the event.
Yet in the end, it’s a sure bet that we will fare far better than our friends and family to the west.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.