Boys & Girls Club expands services for distance learners

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club is offering an all day program for distance learners this school year.
While some students are preparing to learn virtually this year, working parents may be looking for a safe place to take their kids.
Boys & Girls Club Director Amanda Nunez said that’s why they are offering this all-day program to distance learners.
“We have two different blocks set up for them to do their distance learning and we have planners for them so we can track their assignments, parents can track what they’re doing. We got classrooms set up for them we got staff that is in charge of each room so they can monitor their progress, they can get them squared away on their devices and get them logged in and just help them walk through those classes,” said Nunez.
Classrooms will be sanitized and disinfected daily.
Nunez said the Boys & Girls Club will continue to offer their after school program for traditional students as well.
“With every program, they are going to get meals, breakfast, lunch, dinner, and a snack. They are going to get homework assistance, homework tutoring and then they are going to get those great traditional Boys & Girls Club programs like the mentoring, the healthy habits and triple play, they will get to do arts and stem this year we are excited to expand those programs,” said Nunez.
It’s the first time they’ve offered multiple programs for students during the school year.
“We’re trying to do something for everybody regardless of what the situation they are in and just make sure kids have a place that they can go to that’s safe and where they are going to get the help they need,” said Nunez.
Both options will be available until the end of the school year.
