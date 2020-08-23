Spur ISD reports multiple cases of COVID-19; classes to be remote learning only

Spur ISD administration has been notified that one of its employees and multiple high school and junior high students have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member and the students are currently being quarantined and will remain so pending medical release. We are currently in the process of determine students who will be considered to have close contact and will be notifying you soon if your child is considered to have had close contact. Spur ISD staff members and students who have been identified as having had “close contact” with the employee and or students (i.e., being directly exposed to infectious secretions, e.g., being coughed on, OR being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes) have been separately notified and are also self-quarantining in accordance with CDC and TEA guidelines.