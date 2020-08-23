Spur ISD reports multiple cases of COVID-19; classes to be remote learning only

SPUR, Texas (KCBD) - Spur ISD reported multiple cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including a staff member and multiple high school and junior high students.
Everyone involved is under quarantine and parents are being notified.
Spur ISD posted this statement to Facebook on Sunday evening:
Spur ISD administration has been notified that one of its employees and multiple high school and junior high students have tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member and the students are currently being quarantined and will remain so pending medical release. We are currently in the process of determine students who will be considered to have close contact and will be notifying you soon if your child is considered to have had close contact. Spur ISD staff members and students who have been identified as having had “close contact” with the employee and or students (i.e., being directly exposed to infectious secretions, e.g., being coughed on, OR being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes) have been separately notified and are also self-quarantining in accordance with CDC and TEA guidelines.
Spur ISD will only do remote learning for the next 2 weeks and will begin face to face instruction again on September 8th, 2020.
All elementary students will be contacted by their teachers tomorrow and we will be making arrangements to get them their information.
Secondary students should log on to google classroom at their normal scheduled times for instruction. The bell schedule is located on the Spur ISD website.
Please do not hesitate to call your campus principal with questions regarding this change.
I apologize for any inconvenience on you or your family. We are doing our best to try and alleviate any further exposure.
Thank you
Craig Hamilton, Spur ISD
