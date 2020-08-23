Some Northeast Ohio cities may experience discolored water, but it’s safe to drink, Cleveland Water says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers of Cleveland Water may experience some discoloration in their water, but it is safe to drink, the company says.
There is no boil alert in effect. The water is safe to drink. The water meets all primary drinking water regulations.
Affected areas include portions of Euclid, Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Village, Mayfield Heights, Richmond Heights, and South Euclid. The water company says the discoloration is due to hypoxic Lake Erie water that came into Cleveland Water’s Nottingham water treatment plant.
The water company said early Sunday afternoon that clear water is leaving the plant. Crews are flushing hydrants throughout the region to remove any remaining discolored water. The company says you may notice water running from hydrants overnight.
If you experience discolored water, remember the water is safe to use; however you should avoid doing laundry. Customers are also encouraged to call our 24-hour Emergency Line at 216-664-3060 and provide their name, address, telephone number and when the discoloration began. This will help Cleveland Water know what areas of our system are being impacted and still need hydrant flushing.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.